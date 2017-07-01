This is why GIDEON MOI may dump UHURU/ RUTO and support RAILA ODINGA before next month

Thursday July 13, 2017 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has raised concerns over the resurgence of banditry in his County even after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, mounted a security operation to weed out criminal elements.





Speaking in Kabel yesterday, Moi appealed for more police officers to be deployed in the region to address the runaway insecurity.





The Baringo Senator who is also the chairman of KANU was responding to bandit attacks on Wednesday where four people were killed and..



