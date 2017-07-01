This is where RAILA ODINGA is planning to rig the August 8 General Election! UHURU is going home

This is where RAILA ODINGA is planning to rig the August 8 General Election! UHURU is going homePolitics 05:48
Friday July 14, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has already laid plans to rig the August 8 General Election, a vocal Jubilee MP has revealed.
Speaking on Thursday, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, claimed that Raila Odinga is planning to make Mombasa the nerve centre of election rigging.
According to Kuria, the opposition is stuffing ballot papers in...
