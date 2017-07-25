This is what WETANGULA said about Infotrak’s Opinion Poll that put RAILA ahead of UHURU by 1 percent

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has dismissed opinion polls being relayed by various research firms, showing the opposition's popularity ahead of the August 8 th elections.





Speaking on Monday, Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya party leader said NASA is only focused on winning the election no matter the ratings they are given, whether behind or ahead of their closest rivals, Jubilee Party.





He cited the recent opinion polls released by Infotrak on…



