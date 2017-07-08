This is what UHURU said after HIGH COURT nullified the BALLOT PAPER TENDER.

Saturday July 8, 2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally commented about the High Court ruling that nullified the presidential ballot papers printing tender awarded to a Dubai-based firm, Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company.





On Friday, a three judge bench led by Judge George Odunga found that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to conduct adequate public participation, a move that goes against constitutional requirements.





Following the ruling Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe cast shadows of doubt on the National Super Alliance’s (NASA) win at the High Court saying that the courts are in bed with the opposition.





“This ruling will open floodgates for post-election petitions and bring the whole process into question. The import of the ruling was not just about the presidential ballot papers, the whole process of election is in jeopardy. It cannot be that the public participation was the only thing found lacking in awarding the tender," Murathe said.





“In effect, the ruling nullifies the other five ballot papers as well and other election material already purchased. If they think they will gang up to delay the polls, that will not happen. The election will go on as planned,” Murathe added.



