This is what RAILA told AU about August polls and why UHURU/ RUTO may beat him next month

Thursday July 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer, Raila Odinga, has raised concerns over the continued use of State resources by Jubilee in campaigns in complete disregard to the law.





Speaking when he met African Union delegation led by AU Chairman, Moussa Faki, Raila said Uhuru has an undue advantage over him due to incumbency.





He raised the issue with the AU delegates and urged them to compel the President to..



