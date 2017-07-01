This is what RAILA ODINGA said after he was linked to the death of NKAISSERY.

Sunday July 9, 2017-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has mourned Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery, who passed away early on Saturday morning referring him as "a patriot and firm believer of a better Kenya".





Raila ,who issued a statement from Mombasa said Nkaissery's death is a big blow to the nation, his family and the Maasai community.





“He fought and has been fighting against the use of small firearms in the country and has been representing the country internationally in security forums," said Raila.





He also dismissed claims from some quarters that he had a motive of killing Nkaissery saying he was his friend and he had no intention of assassinating the general.





“I had no personal differences with him, we just differed politically and we pray that his soul rests in peace. We will join forces to ensure that the CS is laid to rest accordingly," Raila said.





Meanwhile doctors at Karen Hospital have ruled out any possibilities of heart attack as the cause of Nkaissery death.





One of the doctors who received Nkaissery’s body said they carried all tests and it was not a heart attack.





The doctor who sought anonymity said by the time Nkaisserry arrived at the hospital he was already dead.





The Kenyan DAILY POST