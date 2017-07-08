This is what NKAISERY told UHURU last night regarding AUGUST POLLS and other things before he died

Saturday July 8, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta led the Cabinet and the entire nation in mourning the shocking death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery.





Addressing the nation at State House, Uhuru eulogized Major General Joseph Nkaisery, whose untimely death is still a mystery, as a man who believed in his country, who believed in the principals and the foundations in which this country was built; and a man who dedicated most of his life to serving this great nation.





The President recalled the last moments with Nkaisery yesterday where they attended prayer rally at Uhuru Park t pray for peaceful elections.





Uhuru also recalled talking with Nkaisery last night regarding the August polls, peace, unity and the upcoming Junior Athletics that is scheduled to start in a few days time.





“I personally have lost a friend, a colleague, whom as late as yesterday, we spent a good part of the day praying for peace for this country, and whom as late as 9:30 last night were discussing issues pertaining and relating to peace and unity of this country. Indeed in one of his last notes, we spent discussing his great passion which was Kenya’s preparedness for the Junior Athletics that is supposed to commence in the next few days,” Uhuru said.





