This is what MUTAHI NGUNYI said about RAILA’s debate that made UHURU’s supporters angry.

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has for once congratulated National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for respecting Kenyans by appearing on the Presidential debate organized by the Kenyan media.





According to Mutahi, Raila Odinga did well during the debate that was aired on major TV stations for 90 minutes.





Millions of Kenyans have thanked Raila Odinga for…



