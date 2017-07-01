This is what KDF said after RAILA claimed they are planning to rig the August 8 General Election

This is what KDF said after RAILA claimed they are planning to rig the August 8 General ElectionPolitics 17:14
Saturday July 29, 2017 - Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has finally responded to claims by National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, that they are planning to rig the August 8th General Elections.
Addressing a Press Conference on Friday, Raila said top military officials met at State House where they planned how to rig the August 8th General Elections.
Raila detailed the so-called scheme and said NASA will not participate in the August 8th General Election “unless we get an assurance that the elections will be free, fair and credible”.
“Every aspect of the elaborate democratic polling system put in place over the..
