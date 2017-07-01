This is what JUNET MOHAMMED said that has led to his arrest for ‘incitement’ (VIDEO)

Friday, 21 July 2017 - Junet Mohammed, Suna East Member of Parliament and ODM Director of Elections was arrested in Homa Bay on Friday morning over ‘hatespeech’

The fiery MP was taken to Homa Bay Police Station to record a statement before being arraigned in court.





Confirming the reports on his twitter account, Mr Mohammed said:





"I am under arrest at Homa bay police station".





Junet made remarks that have..



