This is what DONALD TRUMP said about Kenya’s elections – RAILA ODINGA will cry in the toilet.

..administration officials have gotten very little response on how the US can help guarantee a transparent and non-violent election in Kenya.





He further highlighted the need for the Trump administration to put pressure on the Kenyan Government to 'enhance the credibility of the IEBC'.





“It's vital that the commission be seen as impartial and effective,” Bellamy said.





“The Government should be issuing very clear instructions to the police, telling them that their role is not to crush the first sign of protests but to ensure the integrity of the election,” Bellamy added.





Bellamy is a close ally of NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



