This is what CHEBUKATI has told UHURU and RUTO after MUSANDO‘s ASSASINATION – THINGS are BAD!

Monday July 31, 2017

-Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, has finally spoken about the death of IEBC ICT Manager, Christopher Musando.





Musando, who went missing last Friday, was found killed in Kikuyu and his body was taken to City Mortuary on Saturday.





Following the ghastly murder of Musando, Chebukati has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to tell Kenyans who killed Musando.





"...there is no doubt that Musando was tortured and then murdered...who killed him and why did they kill him? That question must be answered," Chebukati said.





The IEBC boss also demanded the government to provide security for all IEBC officials before the election next Tuesday.





"I demand that the government provide security for all IEBC officials...the state must assure us that all IEBC employees are safe." Chebukati said.





“We are also working with police to ensure the killers are brought to book,” Chebukati added.





Musando’s body had head injuries and both of his hands had been cut off.



