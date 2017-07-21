This is the video every Kenyan is talking about - You need to watch it, it is GOING VIRAL

Friday, July 21, 2017 - This video is the reason why some wise guy advised people never to judge a book by its cover.





In this case, a man, from his appearance before you listen to what he has to say.





This guy is homeless and can be seen loitering in various estates in Nairobi but his eloquence and grasp of the current affairs in the country is impressive.





From his reasoning, it seems he is a learned fellow who could have made a great contribution in nation building.





Watch the video below that has gone viral.



