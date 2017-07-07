This is the swanky school where Billionaire Jimmy WANJIGI takes his kids-it costs Sh10m a year-PHOTOs.

Friday, 07 July 2017 - Billionaire tender-prenuer, Jimmy Wanjigi, has been hogging headlines recently after it emerged that he is among the people bankrolling Nasa’s campaign.





This led to a scrutiny into his private life and it was revealed that Wanjigi’s kids study in the most expensive school in the world-Institute of Rosey.





This is a 137-year old boarding school in Rolle, Switzerland, just a few miles from Geneva.





The school’s alumni list includes the current Aga Khan, King of Belgium, King of Spain, Crown Prince of Yogoslavia, Prince Edward of Britain among others.





This exclusive school for the rich and famous has a policy where not more than 10% of students come from same country.





Below are a few photos of the school.



