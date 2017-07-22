This is the S3XY LADY caught ‘having S*X’ in the car with comedian KEVIN HURT - She’s irresistible

Saturday, July 22, 2017 - Diminutive but hilarious comedian turned actor has been trending on social media for allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife.





Hurt was caught on camera getting cozy with a s3xy lady in his car in Miami on Thursday.





The lady has been identified as Monique Gonzalez aka MoMo - a budding singer.





Meanwhile, Kevin Hurt has laughed off the cheating reports terming them as BS.





Check out photos of the lady that may have led Hurt’s heart and other organs astray in the next page.



