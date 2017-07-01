This is not just a car, it’s a beast, inside Citizen TV’s JEFF KOINANGE’s Mercedes G-Wagon (VIDEO).

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 - Popular blogger, Xtian-Dela, has shared a video riding in Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange’s Mercedes G-Wagon.





The classy customized car is one of a kind.





It’s not your usual cheap Japanese car.





Even cops had to salute to Jeff when they saw him making his way to Kasarani for IAAF Championship in the classy G-Wagon that is associated with money and power.





This car is just a beast.





Watch video.



