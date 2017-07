Friday July 28, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has named Siaya Senator James Orengo as its Chief Agent during the August 8th Presidential election. - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has named Siaya Senator James Orengo as its Chief Agent during the August 8Presidential election.





Orengo will be deputized by Norman Magaya who will also serve as the alternate Chief Agent.





Their work will be to verify Raila Odinga’s votes at the...