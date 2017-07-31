This is the last interview IEBC ICT head CHRIS MUSANDO gave hours before he disappeared (VIDEO)

Monday, 31 July 2017- A dark cloud has engulfed our country after missing IEBC ICT manager, Chris Musando, was found murdered.





His death, just days to the hotly contested elections has thrown the electoral body into disarray.





IEBC Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, has urged the government to provide security for all officials if they are to deliver a free and fair election.





This is the last interview Mr. Musando gave before poachers of men sent him to his maker.

Memories from the last interview that Chris Msando gave hours before he disappeared #ElectionsKE pic.twitter.com/to0zof5PBR — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 31, 2017







