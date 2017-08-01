This is the identity of the FEARLESS man who attacked RUTO’S home and held off RECEE for 19 hours

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -The police have finally released the identity of the man who attacked Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home on Saturday and held off the highly trained RECCE commandos for 19 hours with only a machete and gun.





According to the police, the lone attacker was identified as Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed from Mandera County. Positive identification was done after extensive fingerprint and DNA testing process.





Mohammed is reported to have masqueraded as a hawker before attacking GSU officers manning Ruto’s house and taking refuge inside.





Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro confirmed the name of the attacker in an official statement.





However, the motive of the attack is still not clear after the attacker was killed in the fierce exchange of fire.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







