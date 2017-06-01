This is how you kiss! EMMY KOSGEY and her grandfather husband exchange saliva (PHOTO).

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - When Emmy Kosgey married wealthy Nigerian preacher Anslem Madubuko in a lavish wedding, many people thought that she was just chasing paper.





No one thought that their marriage would last for long because of their huge age difference.





However, Emmy and her grandfather husband are still together and enjoying their love.





The fading gospel singer shared a photo exchanging saliva with Madubuko to prove their love is still blossoming.





Look at this photo in the next page



