This is how to deal with the notorious ‘Nitumie Kwa hii Number’ Mpesa cons-HILARIOUS!Editor's Choice, Lifestyle 09:16
Friday, July 07, 2017- This is how to deal with the notorious Mpesa cons and you can be sure they will never bother you again.
From the screenshot of the hilarious conversation, the would be victim decided to humiliate the con in an epic way.
It’s thought that most of these cons are inmates from various prisons in Kenya and some people have actually lost money this way.
Check out the conversation below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.