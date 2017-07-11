This is how much an apartment costs in Nairobi’s tallest residential Skyscraper (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 11 July 2017- Perhaps due to oversupply of office space in Nairobi, investors in the real estate sector have turned their sights on building residential apartments in the middle of the City.





While this is common in most cities in the world like New York and Tokyo, it is a new trend in Nairobi.





Nairobi now has probably its tallest residential apartment in L’e mac- a 24 story building recently completed along Waiyaki Way.





The property has been under construction since 2014 is thought to have cost Sh. 3.5billion.





There are about 170 apartments but only half are up for sale while the rest are for renting.





The cheapest apartment goes for Sh 13.3 million (1 bedroom on 8th floor overlooking City centre) while most expensive apartment is a 3-bedroom on the 13th floor with a Lavington view (costs Sh27.5 million).









While they don’t come with furniture, this show house at L’e mac, will give you an idea how to furnish your apartment.