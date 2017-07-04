This is how Kiss 100’s SHAFFIE WERU looks like after shaving off his treasured beard (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, July 04, 2017 - Celebrated radio presenter and MC, Shaffie Weru, has kept his word and trimmed his trademark beard.





Shaffie led thousands of people on Thursday in breaking the Guinness World Record for many people shaving at the same time at the same place.





The #NyoaKiProNaGillette event, that was held at Kenyatta University, saw men from different places coming together to shave so as to achieve the feat.





Shaffie promised his fans that he will shave his treasured beard, and true to his word, he did.





“We clocked just above 2900 people shaving,” Shaffie said, “I look clean, I look like a baby, I have a long face and random girls want to kiss my smooth shaven face courtesy of Gillette.”





Check out his new look in the next page.



