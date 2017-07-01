This is how flamboyant city lawyer, DONALD KIPKORIR, celebrated birthday in Vietnam (PHOTOs)

Friday, July 14, 2017 - Flamboyant City lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, is known to eat life with a big spoon.





He recently turned a year older and decided to celebrate his birthday in Vietnam in the company a few friends.





Taking to social media, Kipkorir gushed over Vietnam’s tremendous progress claiming that he’s among the first African tourist in Vietnam.





He wrote:





“My Birthday Party In Hanoi, Vietnam. In less than twenty years, Vietnam has moved from 3rd World to near 1st World. There are no poor people in Vietnam. No beggars. No street families. It is all about transformative leadership. Life is for the living. And the Bible says, by our brow shall we sweat and be blessed. And we were the first African Group tourists in Vietnam. At least by our tour group that is the biggest in Vietnam. We never saw any other Black in all the days we were here … And for the record, my BFFs who joined me for my birthday are from Rift Valley, Central, Nyanza, Western & Nairobi.”





