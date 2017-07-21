This is for Nairobi Ladies who keep calling MAINA KAGENI about their cheating husbands (VIDEO)

Friday, July 21, 2017 - Those shameless ladies who call Maina Kageni every morning complaining that their husbands are cheating on them this is for you.





Celebrated Ugandan Comedienne, Anne Kansiime, will school you on what exactly cheating is and how you could be the one cheating on him.





Before your bile boils over, this is just for humor so just laugh it off.





Watch the video below.



