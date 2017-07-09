This is exactly where NKAISERY may have been poisoned-Police now indicate and Kenyans are shocked

Sunday July 9, 2017 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has cordoned off Bomas of Kenya as the scene of crime regarding the sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery.





This is after it emerged that the late CS visited Bomas on Friday night just few hours before heading home, where he collapsed and rushed to Karen Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.





It is said that the late CS spent a lot of time drinking beer at Bomas of Kenya lounge until very late before he left for his house where he collapsed and died shortly after.





The Jubilee Government, through the police, is now treating Bomas of Kenya as a scene of crime in connection to Nkaisery’s death as investigations kicked off to ascertain what exactly happened to the Retired Major General before his untimely death.





Detectives have also cordoned off his home and treating it as crime scene.





The late CS spent a better part of Friday with President Uhuru Kenyatta where they attended prayers at Uhuru Park Grounds before heading back to his office. He then went to Bomas of Kenya and later home.



