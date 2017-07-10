This is exactly what happened to RAILA ODINGA before he was HOSPITALISED on Sunday

Monday July 10, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Sunday collapsed in Kilifi County and he was rushed to a hospital in Mombasa.





Raila, who had just concluded his campaigns in Kilifi, started complaining of stomach problems and he was sweating profusely.





Speaking after being discharged from the hospital, Raila said it was nothing serious and doctors said it was dehydration.





“It was nothing serious, the doctor said I was suffering from dehydration and they gave me water and that was all,” Raila said.

Sources said Raila had a running stomach before he was hospitalized at Mombasa Hospital.





According to his spokesman, Salome Lone, Raila is currently in stable condition and he will resume his campaigns in matter of days.





Meanwhile, NASA leaders on Monday trooped to Raila Odinga’s home in Karen where they wished him a quick recovery.





The leaders said they will resume campaigns on Monday afternoon.





The Kenyan DAILY POST