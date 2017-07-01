This is exactly that JUNET MOHAMMED said that got him arrested - This was going to cause bloodshed

Friday July 21, 2017 - Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed was arrested in Homa Bay on Friday morning for making an inflammatory statement that bordered on hate speech and incitement to violence.





He was arraigned before Homa Bay Law Court but denied the charges and was released on a sh100, 000 cash bail or sh500, 000 bond.





According to the police charge sheet, Junet, who is also the director of elections in ODM, made sentiments that were intended to incite feelings of contempt, hatred and discrimination against the people of...



