This hilarious Airtel TV Ad has left Kenyans in stitches-You need to watch it (VIDEO)

Monday, 3 July 2017 This hilarious commercial by Airtel Kenya promoting their new calling Tarrif has excited netizens.

Celebrated actress and radio presenter, Nancy Wanjiku better known as Shix Kapienga, stars in the hilarious commercial that has been hailed as the best ad this year.

Airtel has been accused of not investing on their commercials like their competitor, Safaricom, but this ad shot at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, is awesome.

Watch the video below.

