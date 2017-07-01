This happened to NKAISERY’s wife, HELLEN, a day after UHURU’s visit, everyone is talking about - Bad!

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - The widow of former Interior Minister Joseph Nkaisery, Hellen Nkaisery, on Wednesday broke into tears as he mourned the death of her husband who died suddenly on Saturday as a result of a massive heart attack.





Speaking at her Karen home, Hellen eulogized Nkaisery as a man who put his country above everything else.





“I pray that God gives us another Nkaissery, a man who was totally devoted to his job and worked tirelessly for his country - like a true patriot,” Hellen stated.





She recalled how Nkaisery considered President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government as part of..



