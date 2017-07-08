This guy has an important message for MATIANG’I after UHURU appointed him acting Interior CS.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 -We know Matiang’i as a no-nonsense man but this guy has a message for him after Uhuru appointed him acting Interior CS following the death of Joseph Nkaiserry.





Read his important message to Matiang’i as he takes over from where the late Nkaiserry left.





Dear uncle Matiang'i,

Your hard work, and steadfast approach on matters Governance has catapulted you to be appointed the acting CS interior. But please uncle u jue you are going to deal with toughened army generals who drink petrol for breakfast, eat bullets as rice for lunch, and launch grenades and bombs as ugali for dinner. Please don't go tossing and ordering them around the way you used to embarrass school headmaster in front of cameras.





Those army generals watakula firigisi yako if you try that. Tafadhali hapo onaenda okinyenyekea. And learn how salute. You don't go shaking an army general's hand, no. You salute. Over and out.

Yours truly.

Via; Edwin Kamanda.



