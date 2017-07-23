This driver tried to bribe a traffic officer in Nairobi CBD but happens next is unbelievable - VIDEO

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Kenyan Traffic police officers are known to be corrupt but it seems there are a few officers of impeccable moral standing.





This motorist, who found himself on the wrong end of the law tried to bribe himself out as they normally do but was taken aback.





The amazing officer flatly refused to be bribed and insisted on following the law.





At some point, the motorist tried to intimidate the officer by calling a senior officer but it was in vain.





Watch the video below.



