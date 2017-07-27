This dramatic GTA style police chase will leave your jaws on the floor! CRAZY (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - This idiot must have played the popular computer game GTA auto and decided to replicate it in real life.





The pursuit was broadcast live as footage from a helicopter was relayed into people's homes.





The crazy chap hijacked several cars while driving with reckless abandon as police chased him.





Surprisingly, the patient cops made sure they arrested him alive.





Watch the video below and don’t try this at home.



