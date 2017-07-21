This brilliant football cover of ‘DESPACITO’ will blow your mind! This is GENIUS STUFF

Friday, July 21, 2017 - When creativity meets talent this is what you get. These awesome guys have done a cover of the biggest song in the world right now-Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.





Since a normal cover is too mainstream, they remixed the song using names of 147 footballers as lyrics and it is just mind-blowing.





The Spanish mega hit is the most streamed song of all time having racked up over 4.5 billion streams.





Watch the video below.



