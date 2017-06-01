This breathtaking video has taken the internet by storm - You need to watch it (CRAZY)

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 - This cowboy with b@lls of steel escaped death narrowly after an ill-tempered cow he was trying to lead went berserk and attacked trying to gore him with its horns.





The poor boy struggled to protect himself, narrowly missing being crushed down by the irate animal.





It could have been a normal way of taking the bull by the horns; instead, it is the cow taking the man in between its horns.





Watch the video below.



