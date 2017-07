…one man at that time.





They will say, ‘We will provide our own food, we will provide our own clothes; but let us belong to you-take away our shame!’

Research indicates that Kenyan women have a 59 percent chance of being a single mother by the age of 45 either through premarital birth or divorce.





As women get miffed, Team Mafisi are looking forward to ‘That Time’





The Kenyan DAILY POST.