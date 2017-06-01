This AKORINO version of Éd Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ will give you Goosebumps-VIDEO

Monday, 3 July 2017 - Members of the Akorino faith are known to be reserved but it seems that they are increasingly coming forth to showcase their talent to the world.





This guy by the name Phil Waweru has become an internet sensation with his Akorino cover of Ed Sheeran’s worldwide monster hit ‘Shape of You’.





The audio was produced by the multi-talented Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol while AcouSlyk delivered on the acoustic guitar.





The Video was done by VJ One.





Watch the video below.



