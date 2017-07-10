Thirsty Kenyan LADY goes mad after JOHO took a selfie with her, Wants to taste his d**** like BETTY.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:29
Monday, July 10,2017-Handsome Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has been driving Kenyan ladies crazy.
That’s why Betty Kyallo was forced to dump Okari so that she can warm the bed of the handsome Governor.
There’s this lady who couldn’t control her thirst after Joho took a selfie with her.
“You are one in a Million. Nakupenda sana. I wish I could spend sometime with you and tell you how much I love you my Governor. Nakupenda sana.” She poured praises on Joho after taking a selfie with him.
She is clearly thirsty.
This is what she posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST