Thirsty Kenyan LADY goes mad after JOHO took a selfie with her, Wants to taste his d**** like BETTY.

Monday, July 10,2017 -Handsome Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has been driving Kenyan ladies crazy.





Every young lady wants to have a taste of Joho’s “propeller”.





That’s why Betty Kyallo was forced to dump Okari so that she can warm the bed of the handsome Governor.





There’s this lady who couldn’t control her thirst after Joho took a selfie with her.





“You are one in a Million. Nakupenda sana. I wish I could spend sometime with you and tell you how much I love you my Governor. Nakupenda sana.” She poured praises on Joho after taking a selfie with him.





She is clearly thirsty.





This is what she posted.





@joho_001 selfy ilitoka vibaya but na appreciate kkushika mikono kkuongelesha kwa maskio ur one of the best one in a million nakupenda sanaI.wish I could spend sometime with you nd tell you hw much I love you my governor oee nakupenda sana smile kapua lookng cute ata sura isipotokea ur still my sultanmy king kibongo ya wajinga







