Thick is S£XY, PIERRA MAKENA stuns in a figure hugging dresses after being called fat (PHOTOs).

Thick is SEXY, PIERRA MAKENA stuns in a figure hugging dresses after being called fat (PHOTOS).

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - Before Pierra Makena gave birth and became a mother, she was this hot, curvy and s3xy lady who used to give men sleepless nights.

Her figure was irresistible.

Social media noise-makers and twitter bullies have been trolling Pierra Makena for adding too much weight but she has no time for negative energy.

She flaunted her hot assets in a figure hugging dress.

Thick is s3xy.

