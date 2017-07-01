Thick is S£XY, PIERRA MAKENA stuns in a figure hugging dresses after being called fat (PHOTOs).

Sunday, 23 July 2017 - Before Pierra Makena gave birth and became a mother, she was this hot, curvy and s3xy lady who used to give men sleepless nights.





Her figure was irresistible.





Social media noise-makers and twitter bullies have been trolling Pierra Makena for adding too much weight but she has no time for negative energy.





She flaunted her hot assets in a figure hugging dress.





Thick is s3xy.





Look at these photos in the next page