These PHOTOs shows that RAILA may lose badly on August 8th, He’s not lucky.

Monday, 31 July 2017 -Popular blogger, Robert Alai, has warned NASA leader Raila Odinga that he may lose badly on August 8 th .

According to Alai, NASA supporters are fleeing the city after being threatened that they will be attacked.

Alai implies that most of these NASA supporters who are fleeing the city won’t vote.

“The people who are supposed to help us get to Canaan are fleeing the city. So how will we get to Canaan if we threaten our voters that they will be slaughtered?” He posted on his facebook page.