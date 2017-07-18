These PHOTOs of S3XY singer, FENA GITU, have left tongues wagging - We’re not judging though! (LOOK)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - Fena Gitu is without a doubt the most sought after female musician in Kenya currently due to her mega hits ‘Sema Ng’we’ and ‘Doing He Thing Tho’

However, she has often made headlines from her choice of fashion sparking rumors that she is ‘into girls’





When asked about the rumors recently, she simply said, ‘people have a right to choose’ and ‘it is the least of her problems’





She is right, whatever floats her boat is none of our business and she has proven that when you believe in your talent, you don’t have to dress scantily to get attention like some ladies do.





