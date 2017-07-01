These PHOTOs from RAILA’s rally in Eldoret are giving UHURU/ RUTO headache! They are going home.

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 - As the clock ticks away to the August 8th General Election, the NASA brigade is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that they form the next Government.





They took their campaign to the North Rift region where they appealed to their supporters to turn out en masse and vote for the coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga.





They addressed a series of rallies in the North Rift, the backyard of Deputy President William Ruto before addressing a mammoth rally at 64 stadium in Eldoret.





Raila was accompanied by his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, and co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Isaac Ruto and Moses Watengula.





Raila is targeting at least 1 million votes in the vote rich Rift Valley.





