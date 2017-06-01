There will be bloodshed if RAILA is not declared the winner and UHURU wins in a sham election! DAVID NDII

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Economist, Dr David Ndii, has said there will be bloodshed in Kenya if NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is not declared the winner of the August 8 Presidential Election and Uhuru takes it via the backdoor.





Kenya goes to the polls in August and the battle is between the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga.





On Monday , Ndii said that the country will plunge into chaos should Uhuru be..



