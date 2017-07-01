There is no way RAILA ODINGA will share power with UHURU, he is too big for that - ORENGO to Jubilee

Sunday July 16, 2017 - Siaya Senator James Orengo has dismissed Jubilee’s claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was rooting for the postponement of the August 8th General Election to create a power vacuum in the country so that he can share power with President Uhuru Kenyatta like he did with former President Mwai Kibaki.





Speaking at Usenge in Bondo, Orengo said Raila was not interested in forming a coalition Government with President Uhuru Kenyatta but wants to form his own NASA Government after the August polls where he will wield absolute power.





He termed Jubilee’s assertions...



