There is no way RAILA and KALONZO can beat UHURU and me – RUTO tells the KAMBA community.

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will win the August 8th election by a landslide.





Speaking on Tuesday in Machakos, Ruto said that the Opposition coalition, NASA, does not stand any realistic chance of beating Jubilee.





“If we beat them in 2013 when we were out of Government and with the burden of the ICC cases on our backs, how do they expect to..



