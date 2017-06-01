There is no way RAILA and KALONZO can beat UHURU and me – RUTO tells the KAMBA community.

...beat us this time round when we are the ones running the Government?” he posed.





The DP challenged locals to re-elect President Kenyatta, observing that the Jubilee administration had initiated major infrastructural projects in the region.





“In Machakos County alone we have tarmacked 260 km road network and connected 130,000 households to electricity.”





“We have also [rehabilitated] the Yatta Canal, which was last done during the colonial times,” Ruto said.





He said Jubilee has organized a good retirement package for NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to go and rest in Bondo and enjoy the rest of his sunset days.





