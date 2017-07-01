The salaries of top BBC presenters revealed, Top Kenyan TV anchors will pity themselves.

Thursday, 20 July 2017 - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has published the salaries of its highest paid stars.





The list includes the pay of 96 top stars who work for the global media giant.





It includes all those who earn Sh 20.3 Million (£150,000) per year or more.





BBC’s Radio 2 presenter, Chris Evans, is the top earner with his pay bracket ranging between Ksh 29 7.7 Million and Ksh 305 Million (£2,200,000 – £2,249,999 ) per year, translating to between Ksh24.8 million and Ksh25.4 million per month .





BBC’s total wage bill for the 96 top earners comes to about Ksh 4.06 billion (£30 million) which is more than the profits of Nation Media Group and Standard for 2016 combined.





Standard Group made net profit Ksh198.5 million, while NMG had Ksh1.98 billion.





Locally, the hi ghest paid media personality is..



