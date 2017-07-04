The message on this ‘honey-sucker’ spotted on Thika Road will leave you in stitches (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 17:50

Tuesday, July 04, 2017 - The message on this truck carrying raw sewage commonly known as ‘honey-sucker’ is not only hilarious but also befitting for this campaign season.

Politicians are busy promising milk and honey but once elected, they only take care of their stomachs and families.

Well, if you are wondering why most promises are never fulfilled, the answer is on this truck.

Check the photo below.
