The KISII community tells RAILA ODINGA to leave MATIANGI alone! We don’t want your nonsense!

Politics 08:10
Friday July 21, 2017 - Kisii community leaders have castigated opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for attacking acting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.
Speaking at a rally in Kibera on Monday, Raila attacked Matiangi saying he is trying to rig the August 8th General Election by compromising some senior IEBC officials.
But in a statement on Thursday, Kisii leaders led by Bomachoge Borabu MP, Joel Onyancha and Kisii Governor candidate Chris Obure’s running mate, Albert Nyaundi, asked Raila to…
