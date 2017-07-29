The gun-men were Somali and they pretended to be selling sheets-PHOTOs of attack at RUTO’s home.Editor's Choice 09:51
Saturday, 29 July 2017-Two gunmen and a police officer were killed during an attack on Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home on Saturday afternoon.
The gunmen attacked the home shortly after Ruto left for a political rally in Kitale.
At the time of the attack, only GSU guards and workers were at the home.
According to eye-witnesses, the gunmen were Somali.
They pretended that they were selling sheets.
The gunmen got into Ruto’s home and then attacked a GSU officer before snatching his gun.
They then ambushed a corporal in-charge of the home’s security and killed him.
The attackers are said to have gained access to the armoury after over-powering security officers whi guard the home.
8 Recce Squad officers were called to contain the situation after things got out of the hand.
Here are photos from Ruto’s Sugoi home where the attack happened.
The Kenyan DAILY POST