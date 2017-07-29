The gun-men were Somali and they pretended to be selling sheets-PHOTOs of attack at RUTO’s home.

Saturday, 29 July 2017 -Two gunmen and a police officer were killed during an attack on Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home on Saturday afternoon.

The gunmen attacked the home shortly after Ruto left for a political rally in Kitale.

At the time of the attack, only GSU guards and workers were at the home.

According to eye-witnesses, the gunmen were Somali.

They pretended that they were selling sheets.

The gunmen got into Ruto’s home and then attacked a GSU officer before snatching his gun.

They then ambushed a corporal in-charge of the home’s security and killed him.

The attackers are said to have gained access to the armoury after over-powering security officers whi guard the home.

8 Recce Squad officers were called to contain the situation after things got out of the hand.

Here are photos from Ruto’s Sugoi home where the attack happened.